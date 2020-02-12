Sana Khan confirms breakup, says Melvin cheated on her: ‘He has already moved on with somebody else’

bollywood

Less than a year after she announced her relationship, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has confirmed that she has broken up with dancer Melvin Louis, claiming that he cheated on her.

Sana told the Times of India in an interview, “I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since.”

Elaborating on how she found out he was cheating, Sana told the daily, “A few days ago, I felt that he was up to something. Since I had my doubts, I took his mobile phone, which he snatched back from me and started deleting messages. That’s when I realised that whatever people told me about him was true, and I ended the relationship. In fact, I have come to know that he has already moved on with somebody else. I know who the girl is, but it’s not right on my part to reveal her name.”

Sana claimed she first sensed something was wrong in September last year. “I was unwell, but he was barely concerned. I would go around hiding my face with my hair, but he was never by my side. I am happy that God has saved me from this toxic relationship,” she said.

She added, “I may have walked out of the relationship physically, but mentally and emotionally, I am still in it. I wanted to marry him. I don’t think I can trust any man now.”

Last year in April, she shared pictures to mark Melvin’s birthday, Sana wrote in a series of posts. “I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you I fall for you every day every minute. You make me a better person mel there are so many good things I m learning frm you every single day. Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too ♥I m super lucky to have you in my life Thank you for choosing me I love you forever ♥ Happy Birthday my love.”

After appearing in Bigg Boss 6, Sana has worked with Salman Khan in his box office dud Jai Ho, and also featured in films such as Wajah Tum Ho.

