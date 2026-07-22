Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 with AI-powered health features and brighter displays

Samsung has expanded its wearable lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London. The new smartwatches are built on Samsung's growing focus on AI-powered health tracking, while also bringing improvements to performance, battery life and display brightness. Samsung refreshes smartwatch lineup with Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 (Samsung Newsroom) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

Both models are powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform and introduce a suite of health features designed to offer deeper wellness insights.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 Leading the lineup is the Galaxy Watch Ultra2, Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date. Built for outdoor enthusiasts and endurance athletes, the wearable comes with a rugged titanium design, an 800mAh battery, and what Samsung claims is the brightest display on any smartwatch at 5,000 nits, making it easier to view workout data even under harsh sunlight.

The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform, which promises improved performance, power efficiency and more accurate GPS tracking.

The smartwatch adds new tools for runners, including Trail Run, which measures elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact to provide more detailed workout data. It also introduces Nutrition Alert, a feature that estimates sweat loss and reminds users when it is time to hydrate during longer workouts.

Users who dive can take advantage of automatic tracking for metrics such as depth, dive duration and water temperature. The watch is also rated IP69K, 10ATM and EN13319 for durability and water resistance. Samsung says additional diving features, including ascent and descent monitoring and safe dive limits, will become available later this year through an app developed with diving equipment maker Mares.

Samsung has also redesigned the watch to improve comfort. Despite carrying a larger battery, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is 12% thinner than its predecessor and comes with lighter, softer straps designed to make extended wear more comfortable during both workouts and everyday use.

Health remains a key focus of the new smartwatch. It includes AI-backed features such as Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index, Sleep Apnea detection and hearing protection alerts. Together, these features analyse biometric information collected by the watch and provide personalised insights to help users better understand their overall health.

The smartwatch retains its titanium casing while adopting a slimmer design for improved comfort during all-day wear. It is available in a 47mm size with Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray colour options.

Galaxy Watch9 The Galaxy Watch9, meanwhile, is positioned as Samsung's everyday wellness smartwatch, designed for users who want continuous fitness and sleep tracking in a lightweight form factor. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, it features a lightweight aluminium case, redesigned bands and a slimmer profile for improved comfort during continuous wear. Samsung has also introduced a range of interchangeable soft-touch bands to make the watch suitable for round-the-clock wear.

Powering the Galaxy Watch9 is the Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform, which Samsung says delivers faster performance and improved efficiency for smoother day-to-day use. The smartwatch comes with a 3,000-nit Super AMOLED display for better visibility in different lighting conditions and is backed by a 390mAh battery on the 40mm model and a 445mAh battery on the 44mm version. It also runs Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch and offers 2GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage.

Like the Galaxy Watch Ultra2, the Watch9 brings Samsung's latest AI-powered health features. These include Vitals, which tracks changes in a user's health baseline during sleep, Heart Health Score for monitoring cardiovascular wellness, Daily Cardio Load for workout guidance, Fitness Index for personalised fitness goals, Sleep Apnea detection and hearing protection alerts that notify users when they are exposed to unsafe noise levels. Samsung says these features work together to convert everyday biometric data into practical health insights.

The Galaxy Watch9 will be available in Cream and Graphite colours for the 40mm model, while the 44mm variant will be offered in Graphite and Silver.