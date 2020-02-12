e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan cycles to Bigg Boss 13 sets in Mumbai, watch as he navigates through traffic without his army of bodyguards

Salman Khan cycles to Bigg Boss 13 sets in Mumbai, watch as he navigates through traffic without his army of bodyguards

Actor Salman Khan was spotted cycling on the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor reportedly was on his way to the sets of Bigg Boss 13.

bollywood Updated: Feb 12, 2020 11:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2.
Salman Khan will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2.(Instagram)
         

Actor Salman Khan was spotted on Tuesday cycling his way through traffic in Mumbai. A new video has emerged online which shows Salman at a traffic junction, before speeding away.

From the caption of the video, we gather that Salman is on his way to the sets of Bigg Boss 13 in Mumbai’s Film City. Salman is casually dressed in a pair of long shorts, a hoodie jacket, a cap and a pair of sneakers. What we can’t see is his security staff. This is not the first time that the actor has taken to the streets of Mumbai on his cycle. Clearly Salman enjoys riding by himself.

 

On the work front, Salman remains busy-- 2019 was a successful one for the actor with both his films, Bharat and Dabangg 3 performing well at the box office. Bharat saw the actor play a man whose life runs parallel to the life of India, post independence. The actor was paired with Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif in the film. The film turned out to be a blockbuster.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni bats for Arti, believes it would be wrong if Sidharth Shukla wins, Archana Puran says ‘That Sid is a jerk’

Later in the year, came Dabangg 3. It released when the protests around Citizenship Amendment Act were at theri loudest. Despite the hurdles, the film scored on the box office as well. The third part of the popular franchise starred Salman as daredevil cop Chulbul Pandey, who never plays by the rulebook. Sonakshi Sinha reprised her role as Rajjo, Chulbul’s wife.

The actor will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2. The former will see him opposite his Bharat co-star Disha. The actor was to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of 20 years, in a film titled Inshallah. However, the film fell through as the two had creative differences. The film was to star Alia Bhatt as its female lead.

