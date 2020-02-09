e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Adnan Sami asks Salman Khan to get married, says ‘Look at me, I did it three times’

Bigg Boss 13: Adnan Sami asks Salman Khan to get married, says ‘Look at me, I did it three times’

Adnan Sami, who came on Bigg Boss 13 to promote his new single Tu Yaad Aya, teased host Salman Khan and asked him to get married.

tv Updated: Feb 09, 2020 14:48 IST
Adnan Sami came on Bigg Boss 13 with his wife Roya Faryabi and daughter Medina.
Padma Shri recipient and singer Adnan Sami recently visited the Bigg Boss 13 house with his family. Along with the show’s host Salman Khan, they had a lot of fun -- so much that the singer told the bachelor superstar to get “sorted out” and get married.

“We had a lot of fun on the Bigg Boss set. Salman was at his ‘mehmaan-nawaazi’ best! He played with my daughter Medina on the set. He loved my new song Tu Yaad Aya, which I performed on the show,” Adnan told IANS after shooting an episode of the controversial reality show.

“He teased me by telling my wife Roya, ‘it’s good to see that you have sorted him out!’ To which I teased him back saying, ‘it’s about time that even you get ‘sorted out’ and get married. It’s a lot of fun; look at me, I did it three times!’” said the singer.

The two have worked together in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Lucky: No Time For Love.

Adnan also took to his Instagram account to share pictures with Salman from the Bigg Boss 13 set. The pictures also featured his wife and daughter. “‪About last night at the @bigbossofficial2019 house with my bro @beingsalmankhan ...Look out for #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan !! What fun we had!! #TuYaadAya,” he wrote.

 

Adnan is back with a new non-film single, Tu Yaad Aya, composed by Kunaal Vermaa, known for penning lyrics of Bollywood numbers such as Tum Hi Aana and the Malang title track.

