Adnan Sami highlights plight of Pak students stuck in Wuhan, says ‘ treated like dispensable scum by their own govt’

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 20:52 IST

Reacting to a viral video shared by a Twitter user, claiming to be a Pakistani student stuck in Wuhan amid Coronavirus scare, Adnan Sami took dig at Imran Khan-led Pakistan govt for deserting their students in deadly virus-hit China. The singer, who earlier hailed from Pakistan and was given Indian citizenship in 2016, asked on Twitter, “What benefit are the Pakistan Muslims enjoying apart from being treated like dispensable scum by their own government?”

Reacting to the video, he tweeted, “Muslims will spend their whole life proving their loyalty to India blah blah blah”!! What benefit are the Pak Muslims enjoying apart from being treated like dispensable scum by their own government? This is shameful!”

The video has a man talking about how the bus seen parked at a distance has been sent the by Indian embassy to transport Indian students from a Wuhan University to the airport. The speaker further says that the students will then be evacuated from China and will be sent home. He adds students from Bangladesh will also be evacuated the same night.

Claiming to be a Pakistani student, he says, “And we Pakistanis are stuck here whose government says ‘aap waha pe jio, maro, zinda raho, aap infected hote ho, ho jao bhale, hum aapko na evacuate karenge, na facilitate karenge (you live or die there, if you get infected let it be, we will neither evacuate you nor facilitate you)’. Shame on you Pakistan government, learn something from them. Learn how they care for their people).”

Adnan shared another video which shows a student, claiming to be Pakistani, requests Pakistan army to evacuate them from China as the Pakistan government has refused to help them. He captioned it, “Tragically Shameful #HumanityFirst.”

India evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens by special flights from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city. Air India’s jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic. In the first flight on Saturday, 324 Indians were evacuated and on Sunday another 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens were flown back.

