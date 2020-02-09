Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan cries as Shilpa Shetty cracks hilarious joke about marriage. Watch video

tv

Even at 54, Salman Khan continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, and he seems to be in no hurry to give up his single status. In a new promo of the Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shilpa Shetty jokes that he will understand the true meaning of devastation after he gets married, to which he pretends to cry.

The 20-second clip begins with Salman happily dancing to the Tadap Tadap song from his film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Shilpa enters the frame and jokes, “Shaadi kar ke dekh lo, phir samajh aayega ki asli lutna kya hota hai (Get married, then you will understand the true meaning of devastation)!” He then pretends to burst into tears.

Shilpa came on Bigg Boss 13, which is hosted by Salman, to promote her comeback film, Nikamma. The two actors share a great camaraderie, having worked together in films like Auzaar, Phir Milenge and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar.

While Salman revealed on Koffee With Karan that he came close to getting married once several years ago when he almost tied the knot with then-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, he has no plans of getting hitched now. In an interview with Bombay Times last year, the actor said, “I don’t believe in marriage. I think it’s a dying institution. I don’t believe in it. Companionship? Yes.”

However, in another interview, he expressed his desire to have children. “I want children, but with children comes the mother. I don’t want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone,” he said.

Shilpa, meanwhile, is happily married to businessman Raj Kundra. They tied the knot on November 22, 2009 after a brief courtship and have a seven-year-old son named Viaan.

