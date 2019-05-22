Salman Khan accepts he wants children: ‘But with children comes the mother, I don’t want the mother’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has said that Bharat may have turned out to be a better film, if anyone else featured in it. The actor was responding to a question that director Ali Abbas Zafar chose him as he shares a beautiful relationship with father Salim Khan.

“Everyone shares a beautiful relationship with their parents. So, this film could have been made with anyone and they would have done complete justice to the film because the script is so beautiful. Ab bolne ke liye it can be said that because I share a beautiful relationship with my father, mother, sisters, brothers and friends I was the only choice but the fact is that had anyone else done it, it would have turned out just this way, maybe better,”Salman told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s an official adaptation of a Korean film, Ode To My Father… We’ve taken the rights of that film, but it’s changed a lot. Their culture is different from ours and when you adapt it, scenes change, moments change, the screenplay changes. But the plot has remained the same.”

Salman also talked about the issue of his wedding and the speculation that he may have children via surrogacy like colleagues Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. When told that his wedding is a national concern, Salman joked, “Yeah, I think I should announce it on May 23.” On a serious note, the actor said marriage is not a part of his plans just now but he wants children, “But with children comes the mother. I don’t want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone.”

He was full of praise for Alia Bhatt, with whom he will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, “See how she’s turned it around, from a student to now, it’s beautiful! And no one can take credit for her growth except Alia herself. Jo bhi bole humne usko banaya hai, is not to be believed. It’s Alia who has honed her talent. What’s it like to be working with this bundle of talent? A godown of talent will be meeting with a bundle of talent. Actually, there’s no talent here.”

Currently working on Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Salman is awaiting the release of Bharat that also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Suunil Grover and Tabu.

