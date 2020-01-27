Salman Khan reveals he owes Rs 1.25 to a cycle mechanic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:33 IST

Superstar Salman Khan has recently shared a funny anecdote from his childhood days when he had forgotten to pay Rs 1.25 to a cycle mechanic. At Umang, an event to raise funds for the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund, he revealed to comedian Kapil Sharma that he owes Rs 1.25 to a mechanic.

Salman got to know about his loan when he paid a visit to the same mechanic to get his cycle’s tyre fixed recently. “ I was wearing shorts and had no money on me. So, I told Kaka to repair it and that I would pay him later. That’s when he told me, ‘Tu bachpan mein bhi aisa hi karta tha. Tune ek baar bahut pehle cycle theek karaya tha aur aaj tak uske paise nahi diye. Tera aaj bhi Rs 1.25 udhaar hai (You used to do this in your childhood as well. Long ago, you got your cycle repaired and have not paid me for it till date. You still owe me Rs 1.25).’ I felt so embarrassed,” Salman said.

The “Dabangg” star also mentioned that later when he returned him his money, the mechanic refused to take it. Salman even narrated a story when he used to drive a scooter with half kerosene and half petrol to save money.

