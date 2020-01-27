Sanya Malhotra busts out her best dance moves in new video, Sunil Grover hilariously trolls her

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:58 IST

Actor Sanya Malhotra treated her Insta-fam to a video of her grooving to the song On The Low by Burna Boy. In the clip, she is seen dancing in front of a mirror wearing a sports bra and shorts, along with an oversized mesh top. She captioned it, “I wore a funky T-shirt and danced for an hour, try this at home! #onthelow by @burnaboygram.”

While Sanya received several compliments for her sultry moves, she was hilariously trolled by comedian-turned-actor Sunil Grover, who commented, “Mirror main dekh ke toh koi bhi kar le! (Anyone can do this with a mirror in front of them).”

Sanya’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh showered love on the video. She commented, “Kitna acha naachti hai re tu (You dance so well).” She also left a number of heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao also complimented Sanya and wrote, “Ufff toooo good!” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Actors Mithila Palkar and Rohit Saraf, and singer Jonita Gandhi also gushed over her moves.

Currently, Sanya is shooting for Pagglait, written and directed by Umesh Bist. Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga are co-producing the film.

Sanya will be seen next on the big screen in Shakuntala Devi biopic and Anurag Basu’s crime drama anthology Ludo. In an earlier interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actor said that she loved the filmmaker’s spontaneity. “I really like this process as you have no idea where you are going with your character, or what scene you are going to shoot (on a particular day). It was wonderful for me because I love improvising with sir. This way in every scene we attempted something new and interesting,” she said.

Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 24.

