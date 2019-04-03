Sanya Malhotra sets the dance floor on fire with her performance on Naezy’s Aafat Wapas. Watch video

Actor Sanya Malhotra is not just an actor but a trained dancer too, and often shares her dancing videos on social media. The actor, who choreographed Aamir Khan in the song Sexy Baliye from Secret Superstar, shared a new video of her dance performance on Naezy’s new rap song Aafat Wapas.

The Badhaai Ho actor posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption, “#AafatWaapas @NaezyTheBaA @bgbngmusic @juee_vaidya #Gulzar #VikramSwain.” Dressed in khakee cargo pants and a tied up shirt, Sanya dances to the fast beats like no one’s watching. Trained in contemporary and ballet, she goes on to perform without a pause and is then joined by Naezy who sings the remaining lines of the rap song in the video.

The video was lapped up by her fans and friends who couldn’t resist praising the actor. While many fans called it ‘Bohot hard’, Sanya’s Pataakha co-star Radhika Madan commented, “Whatte whatte wow wow.” Ayushmann Khurrana and writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap responded to her performance saying, “Ufff!! So so awesome.” Sobhita Dhulipala of Made In Heaven fame wrote on the post, “Sick” whereas her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Shibani Dandekar responded with fire emojis and smileys in the comments section.

Aafat Wapas is the second installment of Naezy’s debut rap number, Aafat. Zoya Akhtar’s critically acclaimed blockbuster Gully Boy was inspired from the lives of rappers Naezy and Divine.

Meanwhile, Sanya has been riding high on the success of her last superhit film, Badhaai Ho. The actor played the female lead in the film that went on to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. She saw the release of her much-delayed film, Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui last month which was well received by the critics.

Sanya made her film debut as a wrestler named Babita in Dangal. She was also seen as a foul-mouthed village girl in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha that was appreciated by the critics but failed to get the cash registers ringing at the box office.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 09:14 IST