Have you seen these pictures of Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra, Ameesha Patel?

I’s an exciting time in Bollywood. While Gully Boy has been performing well at the box office with collections of over Rs 50 crore in three days, Total Dhamaal is set to release on Friday. Actor Ranveer Singh had flown to Dubai with his mother, Anju Bhavnani, soon after the release of Gully Boy. He is now back in Mumbai and was spotted with actor Kiara Advani at the Mumbai airport.

Kiara Advani with Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport.

The team of comedy film Total Dhamaal have begun the promotions of the film. Lead actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit visited the sets of reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to promote the film. Looking stunning in a red jumpsuit, Madhuri joined Anil on stage for a performance. Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Johnny Lever. It is set to hit the theatres on February 22.

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur have begun the shooting of their film, being directed by Anurag Basu. Aditya shared a picture from the sets of the film on his Instagram account with the caption, “A new journey begins.”

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel is keeping herself busy with public appearances. The actor walked the ramp for designer Anshu Jain in a lehenga.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan chill with Taimur at Pataudi Palace. Check out unseen picture

Television actors Gurmeet Choudhary was spotted on a lunch date with wife Debina at a restaurant. Actor Amrita Arora was also spotted with her husband Shakeel Ladak on a lunch outing.

Gurmeet Choudhary with wife Debina and Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak spotted in Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 17:59 IST