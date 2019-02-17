Ranveer Singh reacts to Will Smith’s Gully Boy praise: Salaam bade bhai, boht hard

Actor Ranveer Singh has reacted to Will Smith’s recent Instagram video, in which the Hollywood actor had praised Ranveer’s work in the film Gully Boy. Will, himself a part-time rapper, had taken to his Instagram stories and posted the video.

“Yo Ranveer! Congrats man. I am loving what you doing. Gully Boy,” Will said in the video. “I have seen old school hip hop, seen hip hop all over the world. I am loving it. Go get it,” he continued.

Sharing a couple of posts on his own Instagram stories, Ranveer wrote, “Shoutout from the original rapper/actor - Big Willie! Respect.” He continued, “Salaam bade bhai, boht hard.”

Ranveer and Will had partied when the Hollywood star was last in Mumbai. Will was in India to take part in the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in October, following which he left for Mumbai, where it is rumoured he shot for a dance number in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. Pictures of Will partying with Karan, Ranveer and other Bollywood actors were later shared online.

Also read: Here’s what Ranveer Singh would like to gift his Gully Boy co-actor Alia Bhatt

Gully Boy is partially based on the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film has opened to huge box office numbers and positive critical reception. Gully Boy has made an estimated Rs 50 crore in three days of release, continuing Ranveer and co-star Alia Bhatt’s strong box office track record.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 15:50 IST