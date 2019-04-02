Urvashi Rautela attacks report claiming Boney Kapoor touched her inappropriately, says ‘you don’t know to respect girls’

Actor Urvashi Rautela recently slammed a report that claimed producer Boney Kapoor was seen touching her inappropriately at an event. The actor shared a screenshot of the video and commented on the news piece, “Presumably one of the India’s ‘SUPREME’ newspaper and this is ‘NEWS’!!?? Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don’t know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS.”

Urvashi and Boney had met at Jayantilal Gada’s son Aksshay Gada’s wedding a few days ago and had posed together for the paparazzi.

Presumably one of the India's 'SUPREME' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!??

The report claimed Boney appeared to be touching Urvashi inappropriately in public, who then asked him to keep his hands off her.

Urvashi was crowned Miss Diva 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in the same year. After making her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol’s Singh Saab The Great, she went on to feature in a few Hindi films including Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti. The actor is more popular for her special dance numbers such as Daddy Mummy in Bhaag Johnny and Haseeno Ka Deewana in Kaabil. She was last seen as the female lead in 2018 film, Hate Story 4.

She is currently working on Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti which also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor continues to hold fort on the personal front after the death of wife and superstar Sridevi last year. He has just acquired the rights of 2018 film Badhaai Ho under his production house Bayview, and plans to remake it in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. He is also making the remake of Pink in Tamil starring Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 10:39 IST