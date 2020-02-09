Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana misses Asim Riaz on Propose Day, calls his marriage proposal ‘shocking’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana was in for a surprise when fellow contestant Asim Riaz got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She fondly remembered him on Propose Day in the ongoing Valentine week, by sharing a picture of his proposal on Twitter. The post got a lot of love from fans, who began trending the hashtag #AsiManshi.

Happy propose day ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZG4MBB1biN — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 7, 2020

While Asim has always been vocal about his feelings for Himanshi, she was not expecting him to propose marriage straight away. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “It was shocking that he proposed me for marriage, not even for commitment.” She added that she was “nervous” when she re-entered Bigg Boss 13 as Asim’s connection.

“When I came into the house, Asim did not leave me for the first half an hour. After I met everyone, he just dropped on his knees and proposed to me. I didn’t know what to say. And people even trolled me for that. People said that I didn’t reply to his proposal but how do I take such a hasty decision?” she said.

Himanshi, who has neither turned down nor accepted Asim’s proposal, wants to spend some time with him outside the Bigg Boss house and get to know him better before she takes a decision. “He is still in the game show and I have seen the real world. We have a gap of two different worlds currently as he has been inside. So, I did not say NO to his proposal but I told him I want to get to know him more. What is wrong with this? I want Asim to know me too, I want to hear him too,” she said.

There has been a lot of talk about Asim already being in a relationship with model Shruti Tuli outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While he has claimed that though they were dating, they broke up before he entered the show, she has denied ever being his girlfriend.

Himanshi wants to give him the benefit of doubt and allow him to share his side of the story. “Asim has clarified that he was in a relationship (even as the girl denies) but he broke up with her. I have told Asim clearly inside that I will wait to hear him explain and won’t pay attention to whatever other people are saying. People will tell 100 things about me too but I want us to believe in us. For me what matters is what he says,” she said.

“I asked him categorically on his rumours of girlfriend and he said that there is a huge miscommunication because he is inside. Asim has told me to give him an hour to explain himself once he is out. I am matured enough to wait and hear him out,” she added.

