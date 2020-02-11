Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni bats for Arti, believes it would be wrong if Sidharth Shukla wins, Archana Puran says ‘That Sid is a jerk’

tv

TV Actor Samir Soni and Bollywood actor-turned-reality show judge Archana Puran Singh have expressed their views on Bigg Boss 13, which is all set to end this weekend. Samir, who had earlier claimed that Sidharth Shukla is not an aggressive person, has said in a long Instagram post that it would set a wrong precedent if Sidharth was to win Bigg Boss. Archana also agreed with him, saying she ‘can’t stand the guy’.

Taking to Instagram, Samir posted a cute picture with Arti Singh and wrote, “Last week of #BiggBoss13 and I hope my sister @artisingh5 wins. I hate to say this, but it would be setting a TERRIBLE precedence if Sidharth wins. No show/game, can be above decency and class. In fact, the show is a test of maintaining your sanity and dignity in-spite of the provocations. If I had behaved, like he abused Arti, my own mother would have slapped me and taken me out of the show. #RespectWomen.”

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has had 12 successful seasons and while ugly fights was one of the major reasons why viewers tuned in, the show has had zero tolerance for physical violence. That changed this season with Sidharth committing several acts of violence during tasks and even picking random fights, with Bigg Boss taking little cognizance, despite several complaints.

“I’m sorry I’m singling out Sid and I don’t know who deserves the most , but I’m against anyone who behaves this way. I spent over hundred days in season 4 and there were hardly any abuses or physical aggression, it’s not that we didn’t feel like it, we just knew how to conduct ourselves on national TV. I sometimes wonder how many girls would be ok to be abused by their boyfriends or told to F-off just because he was upset(right or wrong). Sorry not the way I was raised,” Samir added.

Acharna responded with an equally passionate message and wrote, “Way to go Samir! Totally in tandem with what you say. That Sid is a jerk. It would be shocking (and then not so shocking considering how channels choose their next cash cow) if he wins How he conducts himself is appalling. Can’t stand the guy.”

Only last month, Samir had said, “I think there’s something about Sidharth that he is getting all the support. I haven’t watched the show and I don’t know what’s happening. I know it’s a controversial show and people keep fighting. But Sidharth never misbehaved with me on the sets. He had always been nice and respectful to us on the sets. This show’s got different taste and flow. But I’m sure he is enjoying it.”

