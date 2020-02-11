e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan is working out his dates before announcing his next with Raj-DK, director duo confirms

Shah Rukh Khan is working out his dates before announcing his next with Raj-DK, director duo confirms

Filmmaker duo Raj and DK have confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will soon announce their next project, after finalising his dates for the same.

bollywood Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan is working out his dates for his new project.
Shah Rukh Khan is working out his dates for his new project.
         

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan just needs to work on his dates for their project, before he officially announces the collaboration. Better known as director duo Raj and DK, the filmmakers recently had a successful box office run with Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree.

A Mid Day report quoted DK as saying, “It is our favourite script that we have held on to for a long time. We met him and discussed the script. He enjoyed the universe that the film belongs to. The story has elements that resonate with us.” “It’s up to him to [officially] announce it. He is working out his dates,” Raj told the daily.

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar groove to Bappi Lahiri’s golden hit

When officially announced, the project will be Shah Rukh’’s first film after his box office debacle, Anand L Rai’s Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While Katrina went ahead to feature in films like Salman Khan’s Bharat and yet-to-be-released Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, both Anushka and SRK have stayed away from films.

Earlier in January, the director duo revealed they had discussed a script with Shah Rukh. “After many, many meetings, he’d still say the same. I think it’s wonderful that he is so open to it. It is one of our favourite scripts we have been holding on, thinking let’s do it at the right time, whenever. Its exciting if we can pull it off with him,” Raj had told Rajeev Masand in an interview.

Meanwhile, Raj & DK are working on the second season of the popular web show, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man. They have also been roped in to direct Citadel, backed by Avengers makers, the Russo brothers. It will star Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and will release on Amazon Prime Video.

