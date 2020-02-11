e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar groove to Bappi Lahiri’s golden hit

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar groove to Bappi Lahiri’s golden hit

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan unveiled a new song, Arey Pyaar Kar Le, a remix of Bappi Lahiri’s hit ’80s disco song. The song also features Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao.

bollywood Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushman Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushman Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles.
         

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released a new song, Arey Pyaar Kar Le on Monday. The song is a remixed version of the golden hit, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, from the 1980s by veteran music director Bappi Lahiri. The original song featured in the film Saaheb in 1985.

The song opens with a party scene; the disco theme is unmistakable. Jitendra’s onscreen parents, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, too are in the mood to party, ‘80s style, in glittery costumes. Jitendra also joins his parents on the stage. Seconds later, we are introduced to Ayushmann, on the opposite side of the room, aiming to set the stage on fire. He then breaks into a rap (with a memorable line Aadmi Hoon Aadmi Se Pyar Karta Hoon from another hit Hindi film song, Bas Yehi Apradh from Manoj Kumar starrer Pehchan (1970) and then goes on to croon Arey Pyaar Kar Le. In one scene, Bappi Lahiri too makes an appearance.

 Watch Arey Pyaar Kar Le here:

The song got a thumps up from fans and viewers. One user said “Too good man” while another said “Ayushman is there anything you cant do? Couldn’t take my eyes off you”. Yet another said, “Ayushman-bhava to this newest couple in town After all, love is love.”

The film, based on gay romance, features a kiss, which has become much-talked about. Speaking about it, Ayushmann had narrated an incident when he had kissed a boy in the past. “I have kissed a boy in the past. During MTV Roadies, we were playing truth and dare. I got the dare (to kiss a boy) and so I did it,” the actor, who is seen kissing his co-star Jitendra Kumar in the Gabru song of the film, told IANS.

 Watch the original song here:

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 135 written update episode 135 February 10: Salman Khan responds to allegations of being biased towards Sidharth Shukla

A couple of days back, Jitendra had spoken about the time when he had met Ayushmann in his college campus, as a fan. IANS had quoted him as saying, “I met Ayushmann way back in 2009 when I was a student in IIT Kharagpur, he had come to cover a fest on behalf of MTV. The fest was called Springfest and we were huge fan of Roadies, where we all met him and clicked photographs with him. We ended up reaching his room once we found and it was our first year and he was very welcoming towards us. He shared his experiences with us and spoke about his college life with us. Coincidentally during that time we spoke about homosexuality, we did not know that after 10 years we would work in a film together.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which releases on February 21, Hitesh Kewalya. It also stars Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Pankhuri Awashty in prominent roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
All leads in: AAP takes easy lead, BJP makes gains, Cong yet to open account
All leads in: AAP takes easy lead, BJP makes gains, Cong yet to open account
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
UN Chief to visit Kartarpur Sahib during Pakistan tour
UN Chief to visit Kartarpur Sahib during Pakistan tour
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news