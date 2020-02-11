Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar groove to Bappi Lahiri’s golden hit

bollywood

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released a new song, Arey Pyaar Kar Le on Monday. The song is a remixed version of the golden hit, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, from the 1980s by veteran music director Bappi Lahiri. The original song featured in the film Saaheb in 1985.

The song opens with a party scene; the disco theme is unmistakable. Jitendra’s onscreen parents, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, too are in the mood to party, ‘80s style, in glittery costumes. Jitendra also joins his parents on the stage. Seconds later, we are introduced to Ayushmann, on the opposite side of the room, aiming to set the stage on fire. He then breaks into a rap (with a memorable line Aadmi Hoon Aadmi Se Pyar Karta Hoon from another hit Hindi film song, Bas Yehi Apradh from Manoj Kumar starrer Pehchan (1970) and then goes on to croon Arey Pyaar Kar Le. In one scene, Bappi Lahiri too makes an appearance.

The song got a thumps up from fans and viewers. One user said “Too good man” while another said “Ayushman is there anything you cant do? Couldn’t take my eyes off you”. Yet another said, “Ayushman-bhava to this newest couple in town After all, love is love.”

The film, based on gay romance, features a kiss, which has become much-talked about. Speaking about it, Ayushmann had narrated an incident when he had kissed a boy in the past. “I have kissed a boy in the past. During MTV Roadies, we were playing truth and dare. I got the dare (to kiss a boy) and so I did it,” the actor, who is seen kissing his co-star Jitendra Kumar in the Gabru song of the film, told IANS.

A couple of days back, Jitendra had spoken about the time when he had met Ayushmann in his college campus, as a fan. IANS had quoted him as saying, “I met Ayushmann way back in 2009 when I was a student in IIT Kharagpur, he had come to cover a fest on behalf of MTV. The fest was called Springfest and we were huge fan of Roadies, where we all met him and clicked photographs with him. We ended up reaching his room once we found and it was our first year and he was very welcoming towards us. He shared his experiences with us and spoke about his college life with us. Coincidentally during that time we spoke about homosexuality, we did not know that after 10 years we would work in a film together.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which releases on February 21, Hitesh Kewalya. It also stars Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Pankhuri Awashty in prominent roles.

