Bigg Boss 13 day 135 written update episode 135 February 10: Salman Khan responds to allegations of being biased towards Sidharth Shukla

tv

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 01:02 IST

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

Salman Khan began the last Somwar Ka Vaar as ‘Paap ki potli’ task was introduced, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants took subtle digs at each other while highlighting all the ‘paaps’ (sins) they have committed during the season. While Sidharth filled Rashami’s potli for pointing a finger at his character, Shehnaz picked on Sidharth for not giving her attention and breaking her heart every time. Though everyone had their own share of paaps to feel guilty about, Rashami was awarded ‘paapi of the season’.

Ayushmann Khurrana made as entry on the stage along with his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-stars Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar. After some fun conversations about the movie and the contestants in the show, Salman Khan moved on to his ritual of playing games with his guests on the set. Salman Khan turned into a ‘Golgappa wala’ while Ayushmann and Jitendra hopped onto tricycles and become his delivery boys.

Talking about the kiss in the film, Salman asked what would have happened if they got used to kissing each other. Neena, Jitemndra and Ayushman stressed they are not homosexual and had to kiss onscreen to normalise it.

Ayushmann revealed all people Neena had kissed onscreen, they have all died.

Also read: Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh Dang look gorgeous as they get married. See first pics

Bigg Bos then announced Poker stars task where Asim and Mahira were supposed to guess who made the statements shown to them. The winner would get the tag of mastermind of the season. Mahira won the task.

Adnan Sami also visited the sets to promote his new single that comes after nine years, Tu Yaad Aaya. Adnan also sang a few lines from the yet-to-be-released song.

Salman later welcomed his dear friend and anchor Rajat Sharma on the stage. While they announced the ‘adalat’ session with the contestants inside the house, Rajat Sharma decided to begin the drill with Salman. Rajat put across some allegations ranging from announcing his exit from the show every year to playing spoil sport in the housemates’ love stories both inside and outside the house.

Salman admitted he was getting more emotionally involved in the show. He clarified why he talked about outside stuff, citing Rashami’s example. On allegations of bias, Salman said a few people have understood him and apologise the moment he appears so he cannot say anything to them.

After teasing Mahira and Shehnaaz for evictions, Salman announced there will be another mid-night eviction again.Mahira then cried as he talked to Paras and said, “Mujhe wo wala sapna tootate hue dikha Paras hugged and calmed her down.

Follow @htshowbiz for more