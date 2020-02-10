Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh Dang look gorgeous as they get married. See first pics

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:02 IST

TV actor Kamya Punjabi tied the knot with Shalabh Dang Monday afternoon and first pictures from the wedding are already out. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held on Sunday while the couple got engaged on Saturday..

Kamya had earlier told Hindustan Times about the wedding, “I can’t disclose the date and all, but the planning is on. There is a lot of excitement and I’ve already told my friends to be ready to pamper me on my wedding. I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means.” She added that it was the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.

Pictures from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies have been flooding the internet and she looks gorgeous and happy in them.Kamya shared pictures from her haldi ceremony where she can be seen in a yellow salwar suit.

For the mehendi night, Kamya wore a gorgeous lehenga. Her close family and friends, including actor Kavita Kaushik, were seen dancing at the event. Kamya and Shalabh also shook a leg.

Kamya Punjabi got engaged to beau Shalabh Dang on Saturday and shared a glimpse of the engagement ceremony on Instagram. The two got engaged in a traditional ring ceremony at a gurudwara in the presence of close family members.

Ahead of the engagement, Kamya shared a picture of herself bowing her head in front of Lord Ganesha. She was seen in a golden silk sari with her hair tied in a bun adorned with white flowers. Announcing the beginning of her pre-wedding festivities, she wrote in the caption, “OM SHRI GANESHAYA NAMAH #shubhmangalkasha.”

Kamya’s industry friends showered her with best wishes and congratulated her on the engagement. Gauahar Khan commented on her Instagram post, “Yayyyyy congratulations.” Vahbiz Dorabjee and Pooja Singh also congratulated her in the comments section. Kavita Kaushik wrote in her Instagram stories, “Couldn’t be happier for these two lovebirds. Huge congrats guys!!! Partyyyy.” Kamya replied to her, “See you tomorrow.”

She had earlier shared pictures from her bachelorette party and had captioned the post, “Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise. Thank you for making me feel so special. yes yes Meri Shaadi hai.”

