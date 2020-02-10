Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia look gorgeous at a birthday bash in Jaisalmer, see pics

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 14:56 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar joined Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and designer Gauri Khan, actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Rahul Khanna, for the grand birthday celebrations of Arvind Dubash in Jaisalmer. Karan and Neha have shared pictures from the party where all guests were dressed in oriental-themed royal attire. Arvind is the industrialist husband of executive director and chief brand officer at the Godrej Group, Tanya Arvind Dubash.

While Gauri looked gorgeous in a black skirt and top, Karan looked dapper in black attire. Rahul also opted for black and fans compared his look with that of Aladdin, with some even joking that Disney should remake Aladdin with him.

Sharing a few pictures, Karan revealed the theme for the party was “Le Bal oriental”. “My dearest friend @arvinddubash turns 50 today! His wife @tanyadubash and him planned the most spectacular weekend at the gorgeous @suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer...the big bash had a theme ( Incase you are wondering ) which was #lebaloriental !! Love you Tanya and Arvind! And happy birthday to Arvind!! The warmest,loveliest and kindest people I know!!!! My look styled by @nikitajaisinghani in @gauravguptaofficial,” the filmmaker wrote on Instagram.

Neha also shared a series of pictures from her Jaisalmer visit and posted images from the party as well as different moments from her trip. She wrote, “The’ details ... #lebaloriental ... #gonewiththearvind ... thank you for helping me put this together ... in @anamikakhanna.in , @amrapalijewels n @shantanunikhil by @gumanistylists assisted by @apeksha_narwane make up by @paresh_kalgutkar.”

Organised on 3 September 1951, Le Bal Oriental is considered one of the last truly spectacular events in the famous ballroom, and one of the largest and most lavish social events of the 20th century. Carlos de Beistegui e Yturbe, also known as Charlie de Beistegui and Count of Monte Cristo, who was a multi-millionaire art collector and interior decorator, organised the ball in 1951 .

