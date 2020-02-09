Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam wins gold medal for Taekwondo, actor says ‘my kids have more awards than I have’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 15:42 IST

Shah Rukh Khan shared on Twitter that his youngest child AbRam has made him proud yet again, this time by winning a gold medal in Taekwondo. The actor shared pictures of his son from the match in which the six-year-old can be seen posing with his gold medal.

“You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!” he wrote.

You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired! pic.twitter.com/pyHvJ1WVts — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 9, 2020

Not just AbRam, his siblings Aryan and Suhana are trained in Taekwondo. All three have been trained in the martial art by Kiran Upadhyay.

Last year, Shah Rukh proudly announced that AbRam graduated to yellow belt in Taekwondo. Sharing a collage of his three children, he wrote, “Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is...”

Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is... pic.twitter.com/o8Ie7T2Hso — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2019

Both Aryan and Suhana won gold medals at the Maharashtra Taekwondo competition in 2010. Even Shah Rukh was conferred with an honorary fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo by the South Korean government. However, he is not trained in the martial art.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal on link-up rumours with Katrina Kaif: ‘There is no story at all’

Last month, AbRam won two medals – one silver and one bronze medal – at his school sports day. Shah Rukh shared the news of his achievement on Twitter by posting a picture collage, in which he is seen posing with his medals and certificate. “Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!” Shah Rukh wrote.

Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project as an actor, after the box office debacle, Zero. Recently, director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, revealed that they were in talks with him for one of their upcoming projects.

Follow @htshowbiz for more