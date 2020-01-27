Raj and DK confirm talks on with Shah Rukh Khan for film: ‘He said make sure script remains what you wanted it to be’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:56 IST

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have confirmed Shah Rukh Khan has loved “one of their favourite scripts” and a film with the superstar may happen in the future, during an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand. Better known as the director duo Raj & DK, the two also revealed the one advice that Shah Rukh Khan gave them as the trio mulls over a project together.

Sharing Shah Rukh’s reaction to the script, DK said, “We just told him a story that we wanted to say and he immediately loved it.” Raj went on to add, “He did say ‘your script is great, it is important to keep the script intact. So whatever happens in that journey, make sure the script remains what you guys wanted it to be. Make the film it should be, don’t be bogged down by the star or actor in it’.” Giving the exact gist of Shah Rukh’s advice, DK chipped in to say, “That’s his way of saying that even if I offer suggestions, don’t feel compelled to take it.”

Confirming that the project is still in works, Raj said, “After many, many meetings, he’d still say the same. I think it’s wonderful that he is so open to it. It is one of our favourite scripts we have been holding on, thinking let’s do it at the right time, whenever. Its exciting if we can pull it off with him.” The filmmakers, who are also set to return with the much awaited Go Goa Gone 2, didn’t reveal when the film will go on floors.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates success his make-up man has achieved, yet has ‘never missed’ work in 47 years

Raj & DK are also working on the second season of web show, The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. They have also been roped in to direct Citadel, backed by Avengers makers, the Russo brothers. It will star Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more