e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan celebrates success his make-up man has achieved, yet has ‘never missed’ work in 47 years

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates success his make-up man has achieved, yet has ‘never missed’ work in 47 years

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated how his make-up man Deepak Sawant has made a successful life for himself and has never missed a day of work in 47 years.

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan at his makeup artist Deepak Sawant’s bash in Mumbai on Sunday.
Amitabh Bachchan at his makeup artist Deepak Sawant’s bash in Mumbai on Sunday.
         

Amitabh Bachchan is busy with his multiple work commitments but never fails to take out time for whom he cares. This weekend, the actor took out time for his make-up man Deepak Sawant, how he has built his life and never missed a day of work in 47 years.

He shared a few pictures of himself with Deepak and his family from the event on Twitter and wrote, “T 3422 - DEEPAK my Make Up Man for 47 years .. through earnings made Marathi, Bhojpuri films .. started one small room parlour for wife .. today 40 years of the Parlour, over 40 employees , in a 3 storied building .. BUT NEVER MISSED A SINGLE DAY REPORTING for my make up work.”

 

The actor can be seen posing with Deepak and his staff and family at the event. There is also a picture of the crowd that had gathered outside the venue.

Amitabh Bachchan arrives at Deepak Sawant’s party.
Amitabh Bachchan arrives at Deepak Sawant’s party.

Amitabh later shared the pictures on his blog and mentioned that his daughters have been trained in UK and abroad. He added, “.. AND YES WHEN YOU VISIT THE SUBURB ,DAHISAR there shall be a traffic situation .. many celebrities do not visit this part of the city .. a joy for me to meet all the employees that his wife works with, now 40 of them .. humble filled with their charm of my visit to their parlour .. and all dressed up for the occasion .. we go to openings of large stores and present ourselves at weddings and events .. but I need to honour them that have made humble beginnings and now flourish ...”

He called it a “humbling” experience and captioned the pictures, “Deepak Sawant and his family .. 40 years of completion of the parlour his wife started alone on a stool.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala claims Paras Chhabra is in one-sided love with Mahira Sharma but she calls it friendship

Amitabh has recently shot for Chehre, in which he sports a beard tied in a knot. He will portray an all new look in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Won’t back off until CAA is withdrawn’: Mumbai women launch Shaheen Bagh-like protest
‘Won’t back off until CAA is withdrawn’: Mumbai women launch Shaheen Bagh-like protest
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Nokia foldable phone to launch in first half of 2020, Nokia 9.2 leaks
Nokia foldable phone to launch in first half of 2020, Nokia 9.2 leaks
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news