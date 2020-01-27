Amitabh Bachchan celebrates success his make-up man has achieved, yet has ‘never missed’ work in 47 years

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is busy with his multiple work commitments but never fails to take out time for whom he cares. This weekend, the actor took out time for his make-up man Deepak Sawant, how he has built his life and never missed a day of work in 47 years.

He shared a few pictures of himself with Deepak and his family from the event on Twitter and wrote, “T 3422 - DEEPAK my Make Up Man for 47 years .. through earnings made Marathi, Bhojpuri films .. started one small room parlour for wife .. today 40 years of the Parlour, over 40 employees , in a 3 storied building .. BUT NEVER MISSED A SINGLE DAY REPORTING for my make up work.”

The actor can be seen posing with Deepak and his staff and family at the event. There is also a picture of the crowd that had gathered outside the venue.

Amitabh Bachchan arrives at Deepak Sawant’s party.

Amitabh later shared the pictures on his blog and mentioned that his daughters have been trained in UK and abroad. He added, “.. AND YES WHEN YOU VISIT THE SUBURB ,DAHISAR there shall be a traffic situation .. many celebrities do not visit this part of the city .. a joy for me to meet all the employees that his wife works with, now 40 of them .. humble filled with their charm of my visit to their parlour .. and all dressed up for the occasion .. we go to openings of large stores and present ourselves at weddings and events .. but I need to honour them that have made humble beginnings and now flourish ...”

He called it a “humbling” experience and captioned the pictures, “Deepak Sawant and his family .. 40 years of completion of the parlour his wife started alone on a stool.”

Amitabh has recently shot for Chehre, in which he sports a beard tied in a knot. He will portray an all new look in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

