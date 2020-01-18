Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Balika Vadhu co-star Anup Soni supports him, says he was always ‘nice and respectful’

tv

TV actor Sidharth Shukla has had a rough journey on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13. From changing equations with friends and foes (which is usual for the show) to getting really unwell and catching typhoid and even being slammed by one and all for his attitude, he has seen a lot. His violent attitude and behaviour is something that has irked many, including several industry colleagues who have criticised him for the violence. However, not everyone believes Sidharth is in the wrong. The latest to extend support to him is Balika Vadhu co-star Anup Soni.

A News18 report quoted Anup as saying, “I think there’s something about Sidharth that he is getting all the support. I haven’t watched the show and I don’t know what’s happening. I know it’s a controversial show and people keep fighting. But Sidharth never misbehaved with me on the sets. He had always been nice and respectful to us on the sets. This show’s got different taste and flow. But I’m sure he is enjoying it.”

In his initial days on the house, Sidharth had ugly fights with Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. Paras and Sidharth are now friends and Asim Riaz, who was once a friend, has turned into a foe. Ever since the new equation came into force, Asim and Sidharth have had several fights where they even got violent.

In her interview after being voted out of the show, Asim’s friend and contestant Himanshi Khurana had said, “He (Sidharth) is very aggressive. His only agenda, if a task cannot be completed, is to hurt the opposing member. And what did he get in return? Just two weeks of nomination. That’s it. Asim faced several injuries. He had three painkillers at the same time and was also administered two injections for painkillers. The overdose of painkillers made him faint.”

“He picked Asim up and threw him, this is how he (Sidharth) behaves. Ever since he joined the team of Paras, Sidharth has started mimicking people. Be it a boy or a girl, whoever crosses by his side, he will mimic and taunt them. I still respect Sidharth but I do not think all of this suits his personality,” she added.

Gauahar Khan has often slammed Sidharth’s violent behaviour while Jasmin Bhasin supported him when she entered the house as a guest.

