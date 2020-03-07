Ekta Kapoor on becoming a mother: ‘I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time’

tv

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor says she had stored her eggs years ago for when she would be ready to bring a child into the world. In a latest interview with Pinkvilla, Ekta talked about welcoming her son Ravie through surrogacy and how her parents reacted to it.

“I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time I don’t know what was it. I don’t know I thought I might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens. Or it may never happen because I am not gonna do anything just for the sake of it. I have always been such a nonconformist, there was no way I would...(conform to marriage),” she said.

Ekta said that her parents had finally accepted that marriage may not be on cards for her after all. She said her mother told her to have the child then but she told her she’d do it when the time would be right and via a surrogate. “And then one day we got to know my brother (Tusshar Kapoor) wants to do it. And he’s done it! And he’s come and told us and he’s done it. ‘I’ll be a single father’. Now both my parents are looking gobsmacked,” she said.

Ekta said that seeing her brother embrace single parenthood helped her gain confidence for it as well. The children (her Ravie and Tusshar’s Laksshya) helped even her parents (veteran actor Jeetendra and television producer Shobhaa Kapoor) be different people.

Ekta welcomed Ravie in January 2019 and recently celebrated his first birthday with the biggest names of television and film world. Ekta also shared pictures and videos with her son, even trolling him for his Radhe-inspired hairstyle from Salman Khan’s Tere Naam.

