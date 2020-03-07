e-paper
Ahmed Khan found Thappad strange, asks ‘will a slap decide if couple can stay together’. Taapsee Pannu responds

Director Ahmed Khan of Baaghi 3 said he found the concept of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad ‘very strange’ arguing if a slap should decide the status of a relationship. Taapsee said she did not feel the need to respond to his statement.

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, Thappad sees Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.
         

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan isn’t sold on Taapsee Pannu’s new film, Thappad. Speaking at one of the promotional events of his new film Baaghi 3, he wondered how a slap could decide the status of a relationship. Taapsee Pannu, the actor of Thappad, responded to his statement saying that it’s the audience that gives the final verdict.

A report in Mumbai Mirror, Ahmed Khan was quoted as saying, “I found the concept of Thappad very strange. I don’t understand just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she has a problem, she too should slap her husband twice in return.

“If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don’t want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? But then, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it.”

Responding to Baaghi 3 director’s statement, Taapsee was quoted as saying that she did not feel the need to respond to such a comment. She said, “He makes films based on what he finds correct and it is the same for us. At the end of the day, it is the audience who give out the final verdict.”

“We have always seen relationships where there is love and respect. But, there might be those kinds of relationships too, of which he is talking about. H can continue to make films he is comfortable with. We will do what we are comfortable doing,” she added.

Thappad is the story of a woman who decides to leave her husband after he slaps her at a party. It is an attempt at unearthing the unsettling and deep-rooted patriarchy in society.

