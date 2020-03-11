e-paper
Manoj Bajpayee reveals he ‘almost lost’ his life twice while shooting in extreme winter in Manali for 1971

Remembering his 2007 film 1917, Manoj Bajpayee has claimed he ‘almost lost’ his ‘life twice’ during the 60-day shoot for the film in Manali.

bollywood Updated: Mar 11, 2020 16:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Manoj Bajpayee features in the llead in this poster for 1971.
         

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has revealed that he almost lost his life -- twice -- while shooting for his 2007 release, 1971. Bajpayee opened up about the incidents on Instagram, while sharing his memories of shooting for the film in Manali, in extreme winter during which he was almost losing his life twice.

Sharing a poster of the movie, the actor wrote: “Some memories of making a film don’t leave you!! 1971 is that film. winner of 2 national awards !! Loved every moment on the location in Manali in extreme winter... almost lost my life twice... can’t forget those 60 days of filming!!”

Hindustantimes

Directed by Amrit Sagar, 1971 featured Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Manav Kaul, Kumud Mishra and others.

Manoj was last seen in 2019 film Sonchiriya alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi and Pednekar and Amazon’s web series The Family Man. The actor is now gearing up for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, that will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh. He is also working on the second season of The Family Man.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Jyotiraditya Scindia to be BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Petrol prices at 9-month low: What crashing fuel prices mean for you
Coronavirus scare may see India play SA in empty Dharamsala stadium
