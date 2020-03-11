Angrezi Medium song Laadki: Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia’s mother-daughter bond will make you tear up

bollywood

Though she has a small role in the film, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is featured prominently in the new song from the film Angrezi Medium, titled Laadki. Maddock Films released the song on Wednesday.

The video opens with Irrfan’s character saying, “Bachpan me bacche humari ungli pakad ke chale hain, taki wo bheed me kho na jaayein. Par jis din wo humari ungli chod dein, aisa lage hum hi kho gae hain (Our children hold our hands so they are not lost in crowds but the day they leave our hands, we feel we are lost).”

The video shows Kareena, dressed in white, looking lonely and sad in a room decked up in matching curtains and bedsheets. The entire space is also littered with handmade cloth dolls and toys. The lyrics talk about the relationship between a parent and their child. While Dimple Kapadia has essayed the role of Kareena’s mom, Radhika Madan plays Irrfan’s daughter in the movie. We are also shown montages of Kareena-Dimple and Irrfan-Radhika caught up in everyday struggles.

Laadki is inspired by an old folk wedding song, and has been performed for the film by Rekha Bhardwaj and Sachin-Jigar, who also serve as composers.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium, which told the story of two parents trying to get the best English medium education for their child. Talking about the film, Irrfan recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “ I have approached acting very differently in Angrezi Medium. Now, you all should watch it, and tell me if it worked or not. I really like working with Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan). He has been rock solid and that’s (teaming up with him) a huge comfort zone for me.”

Angrezi Medium is set to hit theatres on March 13.

