Dimple Kapadia tricked Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania to shoot her screen test for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:20 IST

Actor Dimple Kapadia tricked filmmaker Homi Adajania into shooting the screen test for her Hollywood debut, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. According to Rajeev Masand’s column in Open magazine, Homi arrived at Dimple’s house after she told him that she wanted a script narration but found out that he was actually called to shoot her screen test.

Dimple and Homi’s association goes back a long way – she has been a part of all three of his films so far (Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny and Cocktail) and will also be seen in his upcoming film Angrezi Medium. While she immediately said yes to Angrezi Medium, she seemingly backtracked a few days later and asked for a narration.

Homi was surprised that Dimple, who had never asked to hear any of his scripts before, was suddenly asking for a narration. She even insisted that he visit her that same afternoon, and when he arrived at her home to brief her about the film and her role, he realised he had been deceived. She gave him a camera and asked him to shoot her screen test for Tenet.

Tenet revolves around an attempt to prevent World War III, an unprecedented disaster which is said to be “something worse” than nuclear holocaust. Apart from Dimple, the film also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine.

Meanwhile, Dimple did not need any convincing for her small but pivotal role in Angrezi Medium. Talking about their equation, Homi told the publication, “She’d definitely be pissed if I wrote a film and didn’t have a role for her.”

Angrezi Medium has Irrfan Khan playing a sweets shop owner in small-town Rajasthan who would do anything to send his daughter, played by Radhika Madan, to a London university. While Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a cop in the film, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi also star in it.

