Angrezi Medium was ‘meant to be made with Irrfan, so we waited for a year’, says director Homi Adjania

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 14:27 IST

Filmmaker Homi Adajania has said that the makers stalled Angrezi Medium and were ready to wait for an entire year as “there was no alternative to” Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium marks Irrfan’s return to showbiz almost two years after he was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent treatment is London and is even now being treated in Mumbai.

Homi told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “There was no alternative to him, this film was meant to be made with Irrfan, so we waited for a year.”

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope that it works. We are all waiting for him and hopefully will see him closer to the release date on March 13. Irrfan and I met at the screening (of Mira Nair’s The Namesake) and got along well. He’d watched Being Cyrus (Homi’s directorial debut) and agreed that we should collaborate,” he added.

The filmmaker also revealed information about Kareena Kapoor‘s character -- she plays a cop. “Kareena comes in the second half, but is pivotal to the narrative and perfect for the role. Incidentally, working with Irrfan was on her bucket list too.”

Recently, the trailer of the film was launched and it was received with much love and appreciation. Ahead of the trailer launch, Irrfan had tweeted a video with the message: “ Hello, brothers and sisters! I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front. There’s a saying, ‘when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ It feels good to hear, but when life really hands you lemons, making lemons is really difficult.”

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

“I wouldn’t have taken it up if it was a sequel. The soul of our film is how far a father will go to make his child’s dreams come true. Being a father myself, I could understand this emotion. The franchise allowed me to pour creativity into new characters,” Homi further told the daily.

