Christopher Nolan’s Tenet inspires Amul topical, Dimple Kapadia gets ‘Ten on Tenet’. See here

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:59 IST

Dairy brand Amul has come up with another of its famous ‘topicals’, inspired by filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie Tenet, and its Mumbai shoot. Tenet is currently filming in Mumbai, in a schedule that is expected to last over a week.

Pictures of the cast and crew have routinely found their way online. Spotted along with Nolan on the sets were actors Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia. In fact, the Amul topical focuses on Nolan, Dimple, and Washington.

“For the Dimple pleasures,” reads the copy, along with “Ten on Tenet” written on the bottom corner. The artwork shows Nolan directing Washington and Dimple, who seem to be wearing the same sort of clothes that they were photographed in on set.

#Amul Topical : Christopher Nolan shoots his next film in Mumbai! pic.twitter.com/eqqXyVMJGZ — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 20, 2019

Tenet has been described as a big-budget espionage adventure, with a science-fiction twist. It is Nolan’s first film after the war thriller Dunkirk. The film is expected to be shot in multiple locations across the world, and pictures from the Estonia leg of filming were previously leaked online. A teaser was also shown before select screenings of Hobbs & Shaw.

Also starring Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine and Elizabeth Debicki, Tenet is slated for release in July, 2020.

The filmmaker previously shot in India briefly for The Dark Knight Rises, which filmed certain sequences around Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort. Amul, meanwhile, has recently featured actors such as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and the film Mission Mangal, as part of its topicals.

