Tenet in Mumbai: Christopher Nolan films dangerous stunt, Karan Kapadia shares pic with director

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:54 IST

Videos of the Tenet team filming a dangerous stunt have been shared online. Director Christopher Nolan and his crew are scheduled to film for three nights at a building in Grant Road, Mumbai.

The crew began work in Mumbai this week, where they shot in locations such as Colaba Causeway and the Gateway of India. Pictures and videos from the shoot have found their way online.

The latest round of videos shows a stuntman jumping from a 23-storey building in Grant Road. Before viewing them, fans should perhaps keep in mind that the videos might contain possible plot spoilers.

The stuntman appears to be wearing the same costume as one that actor Robert Pattinson has been photographed in. Pattinson, along with John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia are some of the cast members who are filming in Mumbai. Dimple’s nephew, actor Karan Kapadia, took to Instagram to share a picture with Nolan. He captioned it, “There’s a reason I have pointy nipples in the picture , and Chris Nolan is only half that reason.”

On Tuesday, it was reported by Pinkvilla that a man had attempted suicide near the film’s sets. He was rescued thanks, in part, to the way in which the sets have been designed. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “The lifeguards were unable to get a hold of the man but thanks to the set design of the movie, they were able to use the ropes to tie the man and rescue him. The police immediately picked him up and took him in their truck. A sympathetic crew member checked with his team to ensure that the man was alright.”

The film, described as an action thriller with a science-fiction bent, will be released in July, 2020. It also stars Nolan regular Michael Caine, as well as Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, and others.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 19:54 IST