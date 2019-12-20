e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Tenet trailer: Twinkle Khanna showers praise on mom Dimple Kapadia, calls her ‘Superwoman’

Tenet trailer: Twinkle Khanna showers praise on mom Dimple Kapadia, calls her ‘Superwoman’

Twinkle Khanna shared the trailer of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which stars her mother Dimple Kapadia, and called her a “Superwoman”.

hollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2019 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Dimple Kapadia with Twinkle Khanna (L) and in a still from Tenet
Dimple Kapadia with Twinkle Khanna (L) and in a still from Tenet
         

The trailer of Christopher Nolan’s most ambitious film till date, Tenet, dropped online on Thursday night. The intriguing thriller also stars our very own Dimple Kapadia. Post the trailer release, her daughter Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter to shower praise on her.

“‘Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet,” Twinkle wrote, tweaking the oft-quoted line from Adventures of Superman.

 

Tenet shows John David Washington in the “afterlife”, as he attempts to prevent World War III. While it is not clear exactly how disastrous that could be, we are told that it is “something worse” than nuclear holocaust. There is also an element of time manipulation in the film.

Apart from Dimple and John, Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine.

Also see | Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan film has John David Washington trying to stop disaster from happening

Earlier in an interview, Dimple’s manager Purvi Lavingia Vats revealed that the actor had to go through an audition process to land a role in Tenet. “With someone like Nolan, who is secretive about his scripts, the brief provides little information on the role. For the audition, they don’t give you a scene from the script. They [Nolan and team] had already seen her footage and had loved her work. When they saw her audition tape, Nolan and the casting director came around, and the rest is history,” she said. 

When it was announced that Dimple was a part of Tenet, Twinkle cheered for her on Twitter. “And on a personal note - Congratulations Mother! So so proud of you! You are truly amazing and you set an example for all of us that age is not an obstacle in the path of ability and talent #Hurrah,” she wrote. Tenet will release worldwide on July 17, 2020.

