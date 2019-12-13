e-paper
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar presents wife Twinkle Khanna with onion earrings, she says ‘the silliest things can touch your heart’

Akshay Kumar had a unique gift for wife Twinkle Khanna - a pair of onion earrings, which was originally shown to Kareena Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar presented Twinkle Khanna a pair of onion earrings.
Akshay Kumar presented Twinkle Khanna a pair of onion earrings.(Instagram)
         

Actor and writer Twinkle Khanna got a rare gift from her husband, actor Akshay Kumar - a pair of onion earrings. Twinkle took to Instagram to share a picture of the earrings and narrated the story behind it.

She wrote: “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward.’”

 

Akshay and Kareena Kapoor visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film, Good Newwz. It was during the course of the show that Kareena was shown a pair of onion danglers. Clearly, the Bollywood diva didn’t take a fancy for them. However, Akshay felt his wife, Twinkle would appreciate them and brought them home for her. Why onion earrings? Well, given the skyrocketing price of onions this season, the joke’s always on onions. A cursory look at internet will reveal how people have been presenting onions as wedding gifts to people making funny TikTok videos on the outcome of price rise.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor asks Sharmila Tagore to choose between Taimur, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim. She had the most ‘grandma’ reply

Akshay has been busy promoting Good Newwz, where he will be seen with Kareena after a long time. They last worked together in Kambakkht Ishq (2009). In Good Newwz, they will be seen as husband and wife, trying for a baby. Comedy unfolds as there is a sperm mix-up with another couple, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, at an IVF clinic.

Akshay has films like Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi and a historical called Prithviraj in his kitty, while Kareena has been shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh. She will also begin work on Karan Johar’s directorial early next year.

