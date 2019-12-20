Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan film has John David Washington trying to stop disaster from happening

hollywood

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 09:19 IST

The trailer of Christopher Nolan’s film Tenet is out. From the look of it, lead actor John David Washington is attempting to stop something ghastly from happening.

Watch the trailer here:

As the trailer opens we see John attempting to break into a building; the trailer moves back in time, when he is caught and possibly killed. Next, we see him in the “afterlife” waking up in a hospital bed. Recovering, he sets out to prevent something that might affect millions.

As scenes unfold, we see many of Christopher’s favourite actors like Michael Caine. For Christopher’s Indian fans, we get a glimpse of actor Dimple Kapadia too. Robert Pattinson also features in it.

John David Washington in a still from Tenet

The trailer looks beautiful and has reportedly been shot in seven different countries. Given Christopher’s fondness for science, time travel and sci-fi elements too can be seen in the trailer.

The makers of the film have been tight-lipped about the film’s storyline. However, various reports have suggested that it is an espionage drama. Christopher was in Mumbai to shoot the Indian segment of his ambitious project.

In August this year, a teaser-trailer for the film was reportedly shown before US screenings of the latest film of the Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw. The one-minute teaser showed John, who was introduced as ‘a new protagonist’.

Speaking about his film, Christopher had said that the film is his most ambitious one so far. A PTI report quoted him from Entertainment Weekly as saying, “We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places. We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way.”

“We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made,”

Tenet stars Kenneth Branagh apart from Michael, Robert, Dimple and John. It is slated for a July 2020 release.

