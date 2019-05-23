Dimple Kapadia part of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Bollywood stars and Twitter celebrate

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia will feature in Christopher Nolan’s next film, which has been named Tenet, the makers announced Wednesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy and Michael Caine have also joined the cast.

However, there is no official confirmation yet from Kapadia, 61, regarding the same. John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson were already on board.

Several Bollywood stars and fans took to Twitter to congratulate Dimple on landing the role. Anil Kapoor called it ‘phenomenal’, producer Guneet Monga said she was ‘so so proud’. Check out more reactions here:

Phenomenal # dimple Kapadia https://t.co/W8st2ftInq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 22, 2019

Dimple Kapadia ji in Christopher Nolan’s film... congratulations ma’am, talent and beauty is ageless and Dimple ji has set an example for every woman in every field... congratulations 🙏 https://t.co/KexSlRzj4D — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

Dimple Kapadia working with Nolan. Who would’ve thought. We stan an international Queen. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/LxLa2x5acu — lost soul (@theClaiire) May 22, 2019

Dimple Kapadia in Christopher nolan's next #Tenet

Meanwhile Indian fans- pic.twitter.com/pfy78lvhyh — Raman Mehlawat (@ramanmehlawat10) May 22, 2019

Dimple Kapadia to star in a nolan movie 😳😳



wow #DimpleKapadia #Tenet — Arjun Loveable (@ArjoonLoveable) May 22, 2019

W O W! Now this is serious! #DimpleKapadia — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) May 22, 2019

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals son Taimur isn’t allowed to eat at birthday parties

Tenet will not be Kapadia’s first appearance in an English language film. She was noted for her portrayal of the title role in the American production Leela (2002). As per reports, Tenet is Nolan’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk that earned the noted filmmaker his first best director Oscar nomination. Tenet, an action epic film, will be filmed across seven countries.

Warner Bros Pictures is distributing the film worldwide, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 17 next year. Kapadia was launched by renowned filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the age of 16 in teen romance Bobby (1973). She received acclaim for her performances in films such as Rudaali (which earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress), Gardish, Krantiveer, Dil Chahta Hai, Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny and others. The actor, who married superstar Rajesh Khanna, was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s 2015 film Welcome Back.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 23, 2019 07:22 IST