Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium shows situations he faced in real life, actor says his character does what he wanted his mom to do’

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:40 IST

Bollywood actor Irrfan remembered his own younger days as he talked about his upcoming film, Angrezi Medium and claimed that his character behaves the way he wanted his mother to behave when he wanted to pursue his dreams.

A Times of India report quoted Irrfan as saying, “My child in Angrezi Medium loses her mother when she is very young. I wasn’t. Mine was a crisis of whether to pursue my dream or take care of my responsibility. For Champak (the character in Angrezi Medium) the dilemma is whether to let my daughter chase her dream or not, perhaps it would have been my father’s dilemma if he was alive. The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario. My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me lot of heartache. The culmination of Champak’s decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do. Let the child fly!”

Talking about the film, Irrfan recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “ I have approached acting very differently in Angrezi Medium. Now, you all should watch it, and tell me if it worked or not. I really like working with Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan). He has been rock solid and that’s (teaming up with him) a huge comfort zone for me.”

Director Homi Adajania had recently said about working on the film that sometimes he would ask Irrfan to tell him if he was too tired to shoot, but the actor never complained. Homi said, “We’re making a movie. We aren’t curing cancer, we aren’t sending someone to Mars. It’s a freaking movie. I told him this. I said on Friday the movie will come and go. All we’ll be left with are the memories making it, and that’s what we should cherish.”

