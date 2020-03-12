When Priyanka Chopra played Holi with Jimmy Fallon and dominated him completely. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 12, 2020

Priyanka Chopra had a colourful Holi this year as she brought husband Nick Jonas to India to let him participate in the festival of colours with her family for the first time. Amid several Holi pictures of the couple, a throwback video of Priyanka celebrating Holi on the sets of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has also gone viral and is proof how much the actor loves to play with colours.

A video from her appearance on the show in March, 2017 shows Priyanka and Jimmy Fallon applying colours on each other’s faces. As soon as Jimmy asks her to begin, she immediately takes the lead and starts applying a lot of colour on Jimmy’s face. He too manages to apply pink and blue colour on her forehead and cheeks. The actor seems to be in her festive spirit and shouts “Happy Holi” after dominating Jimmy in the Holi game.

Priyanka and Nick were among the first guests to arrive at Isha Ambani’s Holi bash at her residence ahead of Holi. The couple looked stunning in matching white traditional outfits with colourful embroidery. There were several pictures and videos of them playing Holi with each other and many other guests. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, along with rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya had also joined her in the party.

Priyanka later shared some happy pictures with Nick from the bash on Instagram and captioned it, “And that’s how it’s done! #Holi2020 @nickjonas #HoliHell.” Nick also gave a peek into his celebrations on Instagram. He posted photos and a video which are a proof that he thoroughly enjoyed playing with colours and getting drenched. “My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India,” he wrote.

Priyanka Chopra during different Holi celebrations in India this year.

On Holi, Priyanka shared a picture from another Holi celebrations with Nick. While she is seen in black tee and shorts, Nick is in a coloured shirt and shorts in the picture. She wrote along with it, “We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.”

