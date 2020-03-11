Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a taste of real Holi in unseen video. Watch here

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in India this year, and a new video of their celebrations has been shared online. The video shows the celebrity couple taking part in real Holi, covered in colours and being drenched in water by kids.

The video was originally shared by Priyanka’s friend, Natasha Poonawalla on Instagram. Natasha, along with Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra, best friend Tamanna Dutt with husband Sudeep Dutt, and business tycoon Adar Poonawalla, celebrated Holi together in Pune recently. “I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you @NPoonawalla @adarpoonawalla for being the best hosts. Here’s To the next time,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

.@NickJonas celebrating Holi with @PriyankaChopra and some kids while in India!

📸: natasha.poonawal on IG pic.twitter.com/FQB7I4xsjA — Jonas Brothers Daily News (@Jonas_DailyNews) March 10, 2020

Priyanka and Nick had flown in specially to attend the Ambanis’ grand Holi bash over the weekend, which also saw Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in attendance.

Priyanka on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Nick. She wrote in the caption, “We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.” The picture shows Priyanka, wearing black shorts and a T-shirt, posing with Nick, who’s wearing a white shirt and shorts.

Nick also wished his fans a Happy Holi on social media. He’d written, “My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India.”

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky is Pink, and has a packed lineup for the next couple of years. She will appear in a biopic of Maa Anand Sheela, a wedding-themed project by Mindy Kaling, an adaptation of The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, director Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film for Netflix, and possibly Matrix 4.

