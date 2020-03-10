Priyanka Chopra shares pic from husband Nick Jonas’ first Holi in India: ‘We’ve been living in colour’

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 13:48 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a special Holi picture with singer husband Nick Jonas. The picture shows Priyanka and Nick coated in colours, celebrating his first Holi.

Priyanka captioned the picture, posted on Tuesday, “We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.”

The picture shows Priyanka, wearing black shorts and a T-shirt, posing with Nick, who’s wearing a white shirt and shorts. Both of them seem to have had a blast celebrating the festival of colours. The post has been ‘liked’ over half a million times in less than an hour.

The couple was recently in India, where they attended the Ambanis’ grand Holi bash over the weekend. The party also saw the likes of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in attendance. Sharing an Instagram story from the party, Priyanka posted a video of Nick wiping her hands on her clothes, and captioned it, “Who needs towels?”

Priyanka ended her India trip with an Instagram post featuring Nick, mother Madhu Chopra, best friend Tamanna Dutt with husband Sudeep Dutt, business tycoon Adar Poonawalla and his wife, socialite and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla. “I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you @NPoonawalla @adarpoonawalla for being the best hosts. Here’s To the next time,” she wrote.

