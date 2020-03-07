Nick Jonas wipes hands on Priyanka Chopra’s kurta while playing Holi, actor says ‘who needs towels?’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband had a loads of fun at the Holi celebration at businesswoman Isha Ambani’s residence on Friday. In one video, Nick is even seen wiping his hands on Priyanka’s outfit!

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share the video on her Instagram stories. “Who needs towels?,” Priyanka wrote with the video. In it, Nick is seen clapping his hands to the song while Priyanka is by his side, talking to someone else. Suddenly, Nick decides to pick up Priyanka’s kurta and wipes his hands on it.

While Nick threw hygiene to the wind at the event, Priyanka was more careful. A video of their arrival at the venue showed her refusing to hug a friend or shake his hands, perhaps fearing the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

Many people have said that they would not celebrate Holi in large gatherings this year as it could prove dangerous in the current situation of a deadly virus spread. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested citizens to avoid playing Holi with large groups this year. “Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme,” he had written in a recent tweet.

This was Nick’s first Holi, even if it was celebrated five days in advance. The couple got married in 2018 but have never been in India together for Holi celebrations together. Nick flew down to India specially for the festival this year.

“My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra,” he captioned a set of photos with Priyanka.

