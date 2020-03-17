Katrina Kaif shares complete workout videos to survive coronavirus lockdown, Arjun Kapoor counts on movies

bollywood

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 08:50 IST

Many Bollywood celebrities who are staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown are giving ideas to their fans about how to make the best use of their time at home. As Mumbai saw movie theatres and gyms shutting down as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Katrina Kaif shared a series of workout videos on her Instagram account for her fans.

Katrina and her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala are seen performing various exercises on a terrace in the videos. Sharing her entire exercise regime, which she will be practising during her self-qurantine period, she wrote, “#WorkoutatHome Can’t go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can

1 Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps

2 Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps

3 Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps

4 Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

5 Plank to ‘T’ - 3 sets x 15 reps

6 Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets.”

Talking about Katrina’s fitness routine, Yasmin had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Katrina is very hardworking and fitness is really important for her. No matter how packed her day is, she finds that one hour for workout. Even if she has to do it between meetings or shoots, she takes out that one hour and focuses on fitness to a great extent.”

Arjun Kapoor gave a sneak peek into his alone time at home.

Also read: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be watching movies at home. The actor shared a selfie on his Instagram stories and wrote, “That blue-ray cabinet is gonna be a life saver these next 2 weeks.” He also shared a picture of his house with a script, and a hand sanitiser kept in front of him. The actor has also requested the media to keep safe distance from him while clicking him during his outings.

Follow @htshowbiz for more