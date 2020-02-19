Akshay Kumar is fittest man in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone never misses a workout: fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

bollywood

We all know how Deepika Padukone makes all heads turn when she descends the red carpet and how stunning Katrina Kaif looks even in a night suit. But what lies behind their great figures is the hard work they put in to get that desirable body. In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala spilled the secrets behind their washboard abs, toned figures of celebrities, their fitness mantra and the trend of makeovers in Bollywood.

Excerpts:

You just shared a workout video of Deepika Padukone slogging in the gym. What is the secret behind her great body?

The secret is her commitment to fitness and her dedication. She knows that working out makes her feel really good. Whether it’s 7 in the morning or sometimes even 6 or 5 am, she makes sure that she gets a good workout before she heads for a shoot.

You also train Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and many others. Who is the most hard working and dedicated among the lot.

Anybody who works out with me has to be hard working and dedicated otherwise I don’t train them. All of them are hardworking. I don’t think people who pay that kind of money can afford to be lazy. It’s their hard-earned money. You only put your money in training when you want to see results.

Katrina is very hardworking and fitness is really important for her. No matter how packed her day is, she finds that one hour for workout. Even if she has to do it between meetings or shoots, she takes out that one hour and focuses on fitness to a great extent.

Alia does a lot of pilates with me but since the last six months, she has been very busy with all the different movies that she’s been shooting for. She used to be very regular but now we do pilates whenever she gets time.

Who do you think is the fittest man and woman in Bollywood?

Akshay Kumar is definitely the fittest man in Bollywood. Talking about women, all of them are great.

Actors lose and gain weight too frequently. Isn’t it harmful for a human body to do it so often?

For a normal person, it’s very harmful. An actor is paid a lot of money to fit into the role that they want. It’s the choice they make. If anyone needs to gain 20 kgs for a role, it’s the choice they are making and weighing it with the amount they are getting paid for the movie. They weigh it with who the director is or what the script is. It’s something very job related. I am not in a situation to comment on why they are doing it. What your job requires is what you do.

Does it affect a human body in the long run?

Of course it does. But if an actor is to gain 20 kgs for a movie, the moment it is over, they come back to being fit and start eating right. They take care of themselves. Unlike in the past when people weren’t much aware, the actors these days are very knowledgeable and well read about how to take care of their bodies and are constantly doing it.

What do you suggest to people who want to look like their favourite celebrities?

I believe each person’s body is unique to themselves and each body type is very different from the other. What I always tell my clients is ‘look at the body you have’ and try to make it the best that you can get. Look at others for motivation but it’s not like a person who is 5’2’’ can look like Deepika Padukone. Her body is longer, her muscles are longer, her limbs are longer. You can look better in your own body. Each of us needs to accept our body and work on making that the best.

What advice would you give to those who are too busy to work out?

Even if you are working for 9 hours a day, you still have 15 hours a day to do something with your fitness. You are never too busy to find time for your fitness. If you are fit, you are healthy, will live longer and will have a better quality of life. It’s your choice – whether you want a fitter, longer life. One must find at least 20 minutes a day to do something about it.

