Vicky Kaushal is asked if he’s dating Katrina Kaif. He says ‘I don’t want to open up about anything’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:06 IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal neither confirmed nor denied rumours that he is in a relationship with actor Katrina Kaif. Much has been written about the supposed romance blossoming between them after his breakup with television actor Harleen Sethi.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky was asked if he was dating Katrina, to which he said, “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”

“I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything,” he added.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan says she’s seen as ‘a bit shady’ at US airports. This is why

Vicky and Katrina sparked speculation after they made an appearance together at a Diwali party last year. The rumours intensified after they were clicked together on dinner dates and at parties, and according to reports, they are getting quite serious about each other. However, neither of the two has confirmed their relationship.

Last year, at the India Today Conclave, Vicky shared a funny anecdote about his parents’ reaction to his link-ups. “I woke up in the morning and there was one link-up story in the newspaper. My mom and dad were sitting at the dining table. They were waiting for me to pick up the newspaper and read it. The moment I opened the newspaper and turned to them, they started laughing and said, ‘Jis pace pe jaa raha hai, humein toh bataa de (Keep us in the loop, at least, about the pace at which you are going).’ I was like, ‘I too don’t know what is happening,’” he said.

Currently, Vicky is gearing up for the release of Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. It is slated to release this Friday (February 21).

Follow @htshowbiz for more