Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spotted at friend’s dinner party, spark dating rumours. See pics

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spotted at friend’s dinner party, spark dating rumours. See pics

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend in Mumbai. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2020 09:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Mumbai on Sunday.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted enjoying themselves on a dinner outing on Sunday. Pictures of them are now online.

Rumours of the duo dating have been around for a long time. From the pictures, it seems the two came and left separately. While Katrina is in a pretty floral pink dress, Vicky can be seen in a blue cap.

Though the two actors remain tight-lipped about their relationship, the duo has been spotted together before as well. Sometime back, pictures of them posing with veteran singer Anup Jalota were shared on fan pages. Prior to that, on Diwali last year, the couple was again seen at a mutual friend’s bash. They were seen leaving the residence in different cars.

 

On their respective work fronts, both remain busy -- Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, a film that unites her with Akshay Kumar after a gap of 10 years. She was last seen with him in Tees Maar Khan in 2009.

Katrina Kaif waves to paparazzi.
Katrina Kaif waves to paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )
Vicky Kaushal at the dinner party.
Vicky Kaushal at the dinner party. ( Varinder Chawla )

 

Vicky Kaushal has been busy shooting for Shoojit Sarcar’s Sardar Udham Singh. Speaking about the experience of playing the freedom fighter onscreen, Vicky had earlier said in a statement: “Being a Punjabi, I have always heard about his stories, heard about his life as I was growing up and he has always come across as a mysterious character. The more mysterious a character, the more stimulating it becomes for an actor and for the director as well. I am so looking forward to becoming Udham Singh and translating Shoojit sir’s vision. I just feel that this is one person whose life story India should know and I am really excited for this journey to start.”

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply to Ananya Panday on nepotism is Twitter’s favourite new meme

Vicky will also be seen in Bhoot: Part One. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana and is a Karan Johar production.

