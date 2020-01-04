Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply to Ananya Panday on nepotism is Twitter’s favourite new meme

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 10:59 IST

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply to Student of the Year actor Ananya Pandey on nepotism is the new love of Twitter’s meme makers. The incident took place during The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 which was hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand.

During the panel, Pandey shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism. “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So, it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” she said.

It’s at that moment, Chaturvedi – who played the role of MC Sher in Gully Boy – dished out a reply which went viral on social media. “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai,” he replied.

Take a look at the video:

Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reaction lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (offline until annoucement) (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020

Now, the creative minds of Twitter have turned the reply into a reference for hilarious memes. There’s a chance the memes will make you chuckle as well. Take a look:

Delhi Guy : mujhe aaj office se ghar aane mei 2 ghante lag gaye oh no



Bengaluru Guy *who spent 2 hours just at Silk Board* : pic.twitter.com/9H3A1mFzeh — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 3, 2020

CA to Engineers & Doctors : pic.twitter.com/x1pW1oQ2dc — Aishthetic ?? (@Badassgirlll) January 3, 2020

People are crying for Starbucks coffee while having cappucinno in ccd



Me and my friends enjoying chai sutta at small local shop:- pic.twitter.com/tFN9DGh8nJ — Mad king (@GJhamtani) January 3, 2020

Some went a step ahead and turn Ananya Pandey’s comment into memes. Here’s what people tweeted:

When I use mobile phone while charging it pic.twitter.com/zbT1nTcbOt — R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) January 3, 2020

Your new year resolution after surviving day 1. pic.twitter.com/9lLKet23qN — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 2, 2020

Another user took help of an old meme format and gave it a Bollywood twist. The person used the women yelling at cat meme format to create a hilarious post.

Back in December, Karan Johar tweeted that Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi along with Deepika Padukone have teamed up for Shakun Batra’s next film.

He's back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone, @SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra's next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold!!@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/gT97Jb0X1G — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 19, 2019

Which of these memes is your favourite?