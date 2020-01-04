e-paper
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply to Ananya Panday on nepotism is Twitter’s favourite new meme

Siddhant Chaturvedi replied to Ananya Panday’s comment during Rajeev Masand’s The Newcomers Roundtable 2019.

Trisha Sengupta
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply to Ananya Panday is now a meme.
Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply to Student of the Year actor Ananya Pandey on nepotism is the new love of Twitter’s meme makers. The incident took place during The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 which was hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand.

During the panel, Pandey shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism. “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So, it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” she said.

It’s at that moment, Chaturvedi – who played the role of MC Sher in Gully Boy – dished out a reply which went viral on social media. “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai,” he replied.

Take a look at the video:

Now, the creative minds of Twitter have turned the reply into a reference for hilarious memes. There’s a chance the memes will make you chuckle as well. Take a look: 

Some went a step ahead and turn Ananya Pandey’s comment into memes. Here’s what people tweeted:

Another user took help of an old meme format and gave it a Bollywood twist. The person used the women yelling at cat meme format to create a hilarious post.

Back in December, Karan Johar tweeted that Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi along with Deepika Padukone have teamed up for Shakun Batra’s next film.

Which of these memes is your favourite?

