Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

‘Woman yelling at cat’ memes flood Internet, people drop creative versions

The meme is actually a combination of two different pictures. It pairs a scene from a TV show with the picture of a cat named Smudge.

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Woman yelling at cat’ memes keep on resurfacing on Twitter.
‘Woman yelling at cat’ memes keep on resurfacing on Twitter. (Twitter/Vishesh)
         

If you are active on social media, there’s a very slim chance that you have missed the ‘woman yelling at cat’ meme which has left many in splits. Though this meme made its Twitter debut a few months back, it refuses to die down. In fact, it resurfaces every now and then – just like it’s doing recently.

The meme is actually a combination of two different pictures. It pairs a scene from a fight from TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with the picture of a cat named Smudge.

Here’s a video of the fight from where the image of the yelling woman is taken:

As for Smudge, turns out it is a ‘table cat’ who hates vegetables – or that’s what the Instagram profile created for the feline states.

The meme started doing the rounds of the Internet back in May, reports Bored Panda. It captured people’s attention when a Twitter user by the profile name “MISSINGEGIRL” shared it on Twitter. Since being shared on May 1, the video has gathered close to 2.7 lakh likes and about 77,000 retweets till now.

The ‘woman yelling at cat’ meme is everywhere now. A latest version captures the conversation between a tech-savvy mother and a daughter. It’s, however, not real as revealed by the woman who shared it.

We have collected some more for you and there’s a chance that these creative versions will crack you up.

Which ‘woman yelling at cat’ did you like the most?

