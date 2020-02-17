Sara Ali Khan says she’s seen as ‘a bit shady’ at US airports. This is why

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 11:22 IST

Sara Ali Khan lost oodles of weight before entering Bollywood, and while her transformation has left many people in awe, it has made the US airport authorities a little sceptical. During a chat with comedy group East India Comedy, she revealed that the authorities look a little suspiciously at her because she looks totally different from her identity card photos.

“You know what happens is, because I was 96 kgs when I did my ID card picture, there’s a bit of a problem. Because they are like, ‘What?’ and then they put it together. Especially in America,” she said.

The 24-year-old actor, who studied at the Columbia University in New York, lost 26 kilos before signing her debut film, Kedarnath. “My regular visa, my student visa and me currently are all different. So, they are like, ‘What is going on? This is a bit shady.’ My surname is Sultan and it is America, so you can just imagine,” she said.

Sara then joked that she would not like to say anything more on the subject, because she does not want to be banned from visiting the US. “I don’t want to say more, I want to go back to New York,” she laughed.

On the work front, Sara has just seen the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, in which she is cast opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film, which opened to mixed reviews from critics, has witnessed a major dip after taking off to a fantastic start at the box office. After collecting Rs 12.40 crore on Friday (Valentine’s Day), Love Aaj Kal posted a collection of Rs 8.01 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.10 crore on Sunday, respectively.

Sara also has two other projects in the pipeline – David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

