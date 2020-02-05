Sara Ali Khan says she almost gave up on weight loss journey after one day at gym, explains how she overcame challenge

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 12:45 IST

Sara Ali Khan has come a long way in just about a year of her Bollywood debut. The actor is currently promoting her third film Love Aaj Kal and opened up about her massive body transformation at a youth summit.

Talking about her weight loss journey, Sara said, “I remember saying ‘you know what I am going to do it’ and I went to the gym and did 3 crunches with a weighted ball in my hand and I couldn’t do more because I was heavy and I was not fit. I left the gym and came home and said that ‘you know what, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe I can’t'.”

She further added, “I woke up the next day and went back to the gym and did 4 crunches and then I did 5 and then I did 6 and I really don’t need to boast but I am down for a crunch challenge right now. I did a lot of abs this morning.”

Sara suffers from PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease) and had told Elle magazine in an interview, “It is one of the things that I struggle with till date because the only real cure is a constant, consistent, focused and determined lifestyle change. There is no shortcut to it.”

Sara is proud of her journey and had recently shared a throwback video where she was seen pranking her fans. Hinting at her weight loss, she had captioned it in humour, “Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was.”

Sara will now be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. The film shows love stories of two couples in two different eras -- the first is that of Raghu and Leena in the 90s and the second between Veer and Zoe in present-day. While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

Sara is also shooting for Coolie No 1, her first film with Varun Dhawan. Being directed by David Dhawan, it is the remake of the filmmaker’s 1995 film of the same name. She has stepped into Karisma Kapoor’s shoes for the role.

The two-film-old actor has already bagged a big project with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Titled Atrangi Yaari, the film will be directed by Aanand L Rai, whose last directorial was 2018 film Zero.

