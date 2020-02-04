Ananya Panday danced to Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Marey at friend’s wedding and fans are in love. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 15:25 IST

Ananya Panday danced the night away at the sangeet ceremony of her close friends Isha Biyani and Rahil Shah. In a video shared online by a fan club, she can be seen busting out her best moves to the chartbuster Aankh Marey from Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which was picturised on Sara Ali Khan.

The clip has Ananya looking stunning in a Tarun Tahiliani thread work lehenga as she nails the steps of Aankh Marey. Compliments poured in from fans in the comments section. “Pehle Akhiyon se Goli mare aur abhi Dobara Ladki Ankh mare,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “Omg steps”.

Sara and Ananya have been pitted against each other, professionally as well as personally. Both have been linked to Kartik Aaryan and there were rumours of a simmering tension between them.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya refuted all speculation of a rivalry. “I wouldn’t say there is a rivalry, but it’s always good to have that competitive spirit,” she said, adding that it is “extremely normal” when she and Sara meet.

“Sara was in school with me... We all are friends and working in the industry together. Everyone is doing so well in their respective spaces and there is work for everyone. I think it’s good to have that competitive spirit in general,” she added.

Also read | Zaira Wasim pens note on Kashmir situation: ‘Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced?’

Currently, Ananya is shooting for Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, in which she will be paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, she also has Shakun Batra’s next in her kitty. She will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film.

Sara, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The film also features Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma and is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more